S&P Global Adds Gregory Washington to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

S&P Global Adds Gregory Washington to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the addition of Dr. Gregory Washington to the Board, effective June 22, 2021.

Dr. Washington has served as President of George Mason University since July 2020 as the first African American president in the history of the university. Before leading George Mason he was Dean of the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Irvine and held multiple leadership positions at The Ohio State University. He is currently a Director of the company Internet2, and has previously served on the boards of Algaventure Systems Inc and EWI Inc.

As an academic, Dr. Washington specializes in dynamic systems and is the author of more than 165 technical publications. He has conducted research for NSF, NASA, General Motors, the Air Force Research Laboratory and the U.S. Army Research Office and has served as a member of the U.S. Air Force Scientific Advisory Board, NSF Engineering Advisory Committee, Institute for Defense Analyses and the Board of Octane. He is also former chair of the Engineering Deans Council of the American Society for Engineering Education and a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

"We are very pleased to add Gregory to our Board," says Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global. "He brings a wealth of leadership experience and will make an immediate impact on our mission to accelerate progress. Through his passion for developing the next generation of talent and fostering multiple elements of STEM education, Gregory's insights will help strengthen how we approach educating, growing and supporting our people."

"I look forward to joining the Board of S&P Global at this transformative time for the company," says Dr. Washington. "As a leading data and analytics provider, they have a proven track record of innovation and a truly global outlook with a dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Dr. Washington will serve on the Board's Compensation and Leadership Development Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Contact
David R Guarino
Chief Communications Officer
S&P Global
[email protected]
201 755 5334

Christopher Krantz
Senior Communications Director
S&P Global
[email protected]
+44 20 7176 0060

favicon.png?sn=NY19416&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-adds-gregory-washington-to-its-board-of-directors-301317768.html

SOURCE S&P Global

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY19416&Transmission_Id=202106221610PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY19416&DateId=20210622
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment