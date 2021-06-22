Logo
5 Undervalued Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Value

Sunoco makes the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 22, 2021

Summary

  • These stocks have a margin of safety higher than 20%.
Article's Main Image

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of June 22, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair values with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (

THG, Financial) was trading around $134 per share as of June 22. The Peter Lynch fair value is $255.18, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 46% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 39.56%.

The company, which provides property and casualty insurance products and services, has a market cap of $5.02 billion and an enterprise value of $5.69 billion.

1404386878211317760.png

The price-earnings ratio is 10.69. The share price is 2.35% below its 52-week high and 59.42% above its 52-week low.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27% of outstanding shares, followed by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.19%.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries Inc. (

UFPI, Financial) was trading around $72.5 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $90.71, which suggests it is undervalued with a 20% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 68.37%.

The company, which produces and sells lumber and treated wood products, has a market cap of $4.59 billion and an enterprise value of $5.11 billion.

1404387734415564800.png

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.78, which is higher than 55% of companies in the forest products industry. The share price is 19% below its 52-week high and 72% above its 52-week low.

Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

Granite REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (

GRP.U, Financial) was trading around $69 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $94.66, which suggests it is undervalued with a 26% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week increase of 48%.

The real estate investment trust has a market cap of $4.46 billion and an enterprise value of $5.68 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 35.21, which is lower than 79% of companies in the REITs industry, and is currently 2.80% below its 52-week high and 40.95% above its 52-week low.

1404389073627471872.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (

CEF, Financial) was trading around $18.7 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $28.81, which suggests the company is undervalued with a 31% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 24%.

The closed-end mutual fund trust has a market cap of $4.40 billion and an enterprise value of $4.41 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 4.46, which is higher than 82% of companies in the asset management industry. The price is currently 7.29% below its 52-week high and 25.16% above its 52-week low.

1404389895937548288.png

Sunoco

Sunoco LP (

SUN, Financial) was trading around $38.32 per share as of Tuesday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $78.28, which suggests it is undervalued with a 51% margin of safety.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 71.92%.

The company, which manufacutures and distributes fuel, has a market cap of $3.82 billion and an enterprise value of $7.34 billion.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, which is higher than 76% of companies in the oil and gas industry. The share price is currently 0.08% below its 52-week high and 70.16% above its 52-week low.

1404390709850628096.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
