Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Sells TPI Composites Inc, Clearway Energy Inc,

- New Purchases: MGY, VSH, CNR, AIR, ONTO, RRC, BANC, OTTR, WCC, TPH, GFF, REZI, VRNT, VTWO, AAN, MODV, USCR, SCHL, NPO, PRG, REGI, FRT, SCHZ, EQR, SLG, CI, ESGV, AGG, VZ, UL, BLK, GOOG, WMT, CBLDQ.PFD,
- Added Positions: IIPR, FUL, ABCB, ITGR, SYNA, TBBK, HPP, ROIC, LADR, SEM, STRL, GWB, AFIN, SBRA, CHRS, FLXN, HGV, SCHX, SCHA, AVNT, FNDF, AAPL, SGMS, IWR, SCHM, MSFT, SCHH, SCHF, PGX, GOOGL, IWO, IWN, BRK.B, ACBI, STOR, COST, IAT, JPM, IWS, DIS, SOXX, CEMI,
- Reduced Positions: TPIC, PNFP, PPBI, FNB, BOOT, QTS, SPB, IRT, STL, IBTX, VIVO, PDCE, REXR, ARE, PFF, CASH, NXST, PFBC, CHX, OMF, ABG, FRME, KSS, MYRG, UMPQ, PEB, EFSC, DAN, SUI, SF, ATSG, AUB, AVNS, AEIS, APG, BV, PRI, GMRE, HRTG, TWNK, KAI, TBK, BKH, KFRC, MTRN, HUBG, MEI, FOE, PLXS, BXP, SCHB, ATKR, UIS, SJI, POR, KOP, SNEX, MOD, ARNC, SKYW, GIII, FBK, FSS, AHH, RUTH, BJRI, TGNA, AVB, SPY, INTC, KRE, KPTI, T, PG, EPC, EQIX, CVX, WY, QQQ, BAC, BRG, LZB, C, ESS, ELS, PENN, INVH, MAA,
- Sold Out: CWEN, PE, BMCH, AEO, BXMT, RXN, TRNO, BEAT, PRGS, ROCK, NP, ICUI, CRUS, BLD, EBS, KAMN, SXI, KBR, HL, BANR, KIM, CPT, COLD, ARKK, COR,
- ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 579,575 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 58,029 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 539,388 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.86%
- Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 484,414 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
- Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 469,895 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.54%
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 690,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 314,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 495,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AAR Corp (AIR)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 156,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 99,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)
Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 596,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 2566.09%. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 156,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $55.98, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 206,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 109.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $95.67, with an estimated average price of $84.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $148.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)
Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 539,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: (PE)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: (BMCH)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Rexnord Corp (RXN)
Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Reduced: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 79.59%. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 81,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 55.44%. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 74,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)
Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc by 67.71%. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 83,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: F N B Corp (FNB)
Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in F N B Corp by 56.7%. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 336,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 45.32%. The sale prices were between $41.86 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $58.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 112,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 82.05%. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 12,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.
