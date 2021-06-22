Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Sells TPI Composites Inc, Clearway Energy Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Sells TPI Composites Inc, Clearway Energy Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Alameda, CA, based Investment company Phocas Financial Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, AAR Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, sells TPI Composites Inc, Clearway Energy Inc, , , American Eagle Outfitters Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phocas Financial Corp.. As of 2021Q1, Phocas Financial Corp. owns 197 stocks with a total value of $750 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Phocas Financial Corp.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/phocas+financial+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Phocas Financial Corp.
  1. ChampionX Corp (CHX) - 579,575 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  2. Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) - 58,029 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  3. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 539,388 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.86%
  4. Sterling Bancorp (STL) - 484,414 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
  5. Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 469,895 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.54%
New Purchase: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.26 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 690,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.89 and $25.21, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 314,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.47 and $14.03, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 495,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AAR Corp (AIR)

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in AAR Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 156,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 99,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Range Resources Corp (RRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. initiated holding in Range Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 596,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 2566.09%. The purchase prices were between $165.65 and $220.16, with an estimated average price of $192.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 156,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 52.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.1 and $55.98, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 206,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 109.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $95.67, with an estimated average price of $84.47. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 75,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 57.98%. The purchase prices were between $97.4 and $143.2, with an estimated average price of $121.86. The stock is now traded at around $148.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. added to a holding in The Bancorp Inc by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $19.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 539,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: (PE)

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: (BMCH)

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Sold Out: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Phocas Financial Corp. sold out a holding in Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Reduced: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 79.59%. The sale prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 81,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc by 55.44%. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 74,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc by 67.71%. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 83,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: F N B Corp (FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in F N B Corp by 56.7%. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 336,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 45.32%. The sale prices were between $41.86 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $58.73. The stock is now traded at around $81.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 112,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 82.05%. The sale prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Phocas Financial Corp. still held 12,286 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Phocas Financial Corp.. Also check out:

1. Phocas Financial Corp.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Phocas Financial Corp.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Phocas Financial Corp.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Phocas Financial Corp. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider