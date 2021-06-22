Shake Shack Is Cooking Up China Expansion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shake Shack Is Cooking Up China Expansion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

We’re shaking things up in China! Following openings in Shenzhen, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) and licensee Maxim’s Caterers Limited are continuing the momentum in China with an expanded partnership to open 10 Shacks in new territories by 2031, including locations in Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Anhui, Henan and Guizhou.

The new agreement increases the company’s development commitment with Maxim’s Caterers Limited in China to 79 by 2031. There are currently 16 Shacks open in China, with 2021 new market entries so far in Macau and Shenzhen; Hangzhou will come later this year.

“We are humbled by the enthusiasm our fans have shown us in China and see this extension to Chengdu and beyond as a natural next step for Shake Shack,”says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “China is incredibly fast paced, dynamic and remains our fastest growing international market. Maxim’s continues to raise the bar in spreading the Shack love across China and we can’t wait to show our guests what we have in store.”

Maxim's has more than 60 years of experience operating in the food, beverage and retail sectors including full-service and quick-service restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops.

“The rapid growth of Shake Shack in East, North and South China has demonstrated the high trust and support of our fans in China, and this has laid the groundwork for our new agreement to develop further in Southwest China,” says Michael Wu, Chairman and Managing Director of Maxim's Caterers Limited. “Maxim's and Shake Shack adhere to a friendly and cooperative relationship and will continue to explore a more comprehensive expansion plan into 2031, bringing Chinese guests Warm Community Gathering Places with premium ingredients and enlightened hospitality.”

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 330 locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 100 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: %40shakeshack | t: %40shakeshack | facebook.com%2Fshakeshack

About Maxim’s Caterers Limited

Founded in 1956, Maxim’s Caterers Limited (a company incorporated in Hong Kong) is one of Asia’s leading food and beverage companies comprised of Chinese, Asian and Western restaurants, quick service restaurants, bakery shops, coffee shops, Japanese chain restaurants and institutional catering, while providing a range of festive products, including the award-winning HONG KONG MX Mooncakes. It is also the licensee of renowned brands including Starbucks Coffee, Genki Sushi and IPPUDO Ramen, The Cheesecake Factory and Shake Shack in various territories. Altogether, it has over 1,700 outlets in Hong Kong and Macau regions, Mainland China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005981r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005981/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment