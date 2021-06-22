INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Athira Pharma, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) ( ATHA). The investigation concerns whether Athira has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 22, 2020, the Company closed its initial public offering, in which the Company sold and issued 12,000,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In January 2021, the Company completed a follow-on public offering of its common stock. As part of the follow-on offering, the Company issued and sold 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $22.50 per share.

On June 17, 2021, Athira issued a press release announcing that the Company’s Chief Operating Officer had “assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities for the Company, effective immediately.” The Company further disclosed that the Board of Directors placed the President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) “on temporary leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research [the CEO] conducted while at Washington State University.” The Company also disclosed that the “Board has formed an independent special committee to undertake this review.”

On this news, Athira’s share price declined by $7.09 per share, or approximately 38.9%, from $18.24 per share to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Athira securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at [email protected] , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

