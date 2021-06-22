Enterprise Participating in J.P. Morgan Conference

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it is hosting virtual investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

The latest investor deck, which may be used to facilitate investor meetings, can be accessed under the Investors tab on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622006082/en/