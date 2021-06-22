INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATHA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 17, 2021, after the market closed, Athira announced that it had placed its president and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University. According to media reports, the investigation concerned scientific papers Dr. Kawas had authored in which multiple images appeared to have been manipulated.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.09, or approximately 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Athira securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

