Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 - 24, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Presentation Schedule
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Day 1)
|*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
3:15-3:45
4:00-4:30
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Beazer Homes (BZH) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || Kimball Electronics (KE)
Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Day 2)
|*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
Sify Technologies (SIFY)
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
Spark Networks (LOV)
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
12:15-12:45
Insight Enterprises (NSIT)
1x1s Only - No Presentation
Beazer Homes (BZH) || Kirkand's (KIRK) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || MYR Group (MYRG)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
Contact
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
[email protected]
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652715/Sidoti-Summer-Virtual-Small-Cap-Conference
