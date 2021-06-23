Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (

TSXV:GPH, Financial)(OTCQX:GPHOF, Financial) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") reports the adoption of the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which was approved by the Company's relevant disinterested shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2021. The Board determined that it is desirable to have a wide range of incentive awards, including restricted share units, deferred share units, performance units and other share-based awards (collectively, the "Awards") to attract, retain and motivate employees, directors and consultants of the Company.

The Omnibus Plan is a fixed plan which reserves for issuance a maximum of 6,520,000 common shares. As conditionally accepted by the TSXV, the common shares reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan will not be deducted from the number of common shares issuable under the Stock Option Plan. Additionally, the Company shall not, subject to approval by Disinterested Shareholders or other requirements of applicable Exchange Rules grant Awards i) to any one Person in any 12 month period which could, when exercised, result in the issuance of Shares to such Person exceeding 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company granted under the Omnibus Plan and the Company's other share-based compensation plans, unless the Company has obtained the requisite Disinterested Shareholder Approval to the grant; ii) to any one Consultant in any 12 month period which could, when exercised, result in the issuance of Shares to such Person exceeding 2% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company granted under the Omnibus Plan and the Company's other share-based compensation plans; or iii) in any 12 month period, to Persons who are insiders which could, when exercised, result in the issuance of Shares to such Persons exceeding 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company granted under the Omnibus Plan and the Company's other share-based compensation plans, unless the Company has obtained the requisite Disinterested Shareholder Approval to the grant. Subject to the 10% rolling limit with the Stock Option Plan and the 6,520,000 common share limit with the Omnibus Plan, the Company will have the flexibility to grant and award insiders any combination of Awards and options as appropriate and determined under the Company's compensation policies. Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a copy and summary of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About Graphite One
GRAPHITE ONE INC.(

TSXV:GPH, Financial)(OTCQX:GPHOF, Financial) (the "Company"), is a developing advanced graphite materials company. Planning continues on its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby it could become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSG") integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market and energy storage systems as well as other value-added products. As set forth in its Preliminary Economic Assessment, graphite mineralization, mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, would be processed into concentrate at a plant to be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility whose location is being investigated. The Company is progressing the Project's Pre-Feasibility Study and intends to make a production decision once a Feasibility Study is completed.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com or contact:

Anthony Huston
CEO, President & Director
Tel: (604) 889-4251
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
1-604-684-6730
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address actual use of proceeds including the timing and completion of the anticipated Pre-Feasibility Study, receipt of regulatory approvals, implementation of a more established shipment program, exploration drilling, exploitation activities, future production, establishment of a processing plant, and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Graphite One Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652743/Graphite-One-Announces-Adoption-of-Omnibus-Plan

img.ashx?id=652743

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment