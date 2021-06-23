SPT Invest Management Sarl Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc

New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, U,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPT Invest Management Sarl. As of 2021Q1, SPT Invest Management Sarl owns 3 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPT Invest Management Sarl's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spt+invest+management+sarl/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 35,569,645 shares, 84.21% of the total portfolio. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,701,972 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. New Position ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,701,972 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Unity Software Inc (U) - 4,933 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.76%. The holding were 11,701,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.76%. The holding were 11,701,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.