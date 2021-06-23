SPT Invest Management Sarl Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc

For the details of SPT Invest Management Sarl's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spt+invest+management+sarl/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SPT Invest Management Sarl
- Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 35,569,645 shares, 84.21% of the total portfolio.
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 11,701,972 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 4,933 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $35.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.76%. The holding were 11,701,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
SPT Invest Management Sarl initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.
