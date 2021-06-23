Novo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today were duly passed. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2021, were elected. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes Cast
FOR
|% Votes Cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|% of Votes
WITHHELD
|Quinton Hennigh
|87,989,547
|87.984
|12,016,194
|12.016
|Robert Humphryson
|80,021,156
|99.757
|194,585
|0.243
|Michael Barrett
|67,595,290
|84.267
|12,620,451
|15.733
|Michael Spreadborough
|73,490,519
|91.616
|6,725,222
|8.384
|Ross Hamilton
|73,509,511
|91.640
|6,706,230
|8.360
|Amy Jo Stefonick
|73,558,095
|91.658
|6,695,046
|8.342
Please see the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.
About Novo Resources Corp.
Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected]
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Novo Resources Corp.
“Quinton Hennigh”
Quinton Hennigh
President and Chairman
Please Login to leave a comment