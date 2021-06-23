Logo
Apollo Announces Update on Previously Announced Financing

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APGO) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 17, 2021 (the “Upsize Release”) it is relying in part on BCI 45-536 in connection with its previously announced offering of subscription receipts. The Company confirms the use of proceeds disclosure as set out in the Upsize Release. The Company further confirms there is no material fact or material change in relation to the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The securities of the Company referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Apollo Gold & Silver Corp.

Apollo Gold & Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance the world class precious metals deposits in tier-one jurisdictions with a focus on the Americas.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Tom Peregoodoff”

Tom Peregoodoff
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Tom Peregoodoff
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: +1 (604) 428 6128
[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


