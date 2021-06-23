TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Operations Update

AIM & TSX: “TGL” & “TGA”

This Announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this Announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces an operations update. All dollar values are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

PRODUCTION

Production Summary (WI before royalties and taxes):

(Boepd) Q1 2021 Apr 2021 May 2021



Jun 2021

(to Jun 21st) YTD Average Egypt 10,238 10,806 10,840 10,904 10,506 Canada 1,983 2,385 2,386 2,233 2,152 Total 12,221 13,191 13,226 13,137 12,658

Compared to Q1, 2021, during the current quarter to date, production improved due to well optimization activities in Egypt, the full oil production impact of the SGZ-6X lower Bahariya recompletion, and return to production in Canada of 2-20 following the 13-16 completion and stimulation plus the latter’s production contribution.

Please see the table entitled “Production Disclosure” at the end of this news release for the detailed constituent product types and their respective quantities measured at the first point of sale for all production amounts disclosed in this news release on a Bopd and Boepd basis.

Arab Republic of Egypt

Eastern Desert (100% WI)

Following mobilization of the EDC-64 rig from the Western Desert, the Company drilled a development oil well in the Eastern Desert at West Bakr. The HW-8 development well was drilled to a total depth of 1,640.5 meters, successfully encountering oil-bearing sands in the Yusr-C and Bakr formations.

The reservoir section has been fully logged and evaluated, with an internally estimated 5.9 meters of net oil pay in the Yusr-C sand and 28.1 meters of net oil pay across four sands in the Bakr reservoir. The Bakr is expected to be completed for production shortly.

HW-8 was the first well in TransGlobe’s 12 well development program in 2021 designed to grow oil production and increase reserves in the Eastern Desert.

The second well in this program, K-64, a development well in the Eastern Desert at West Bakr, was drilled to a total depth of 1,538 meters, successfully encountering oil-bearing sands in the Asl-A, Asl-B and Asl-D formations.

The reservoir section has been fully logged and evaluated, with an internally estimated 20.9 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-A sand, 17.8 meters of net oil pay across the Asl-B sand and 9.7 meters of net oil pay in the Asl-D sand. The Asl-B is expected to be completed for production in this well. The Asl-A is expected to be recovered through a future recompletion of this well and the Asl-D through other well drainage points.

The substantial capital investment in 2021 is supported by the Company’s previously disclosed merger of its three Eastern Desert concessions into a single agreement, currently awaiting ratification.

Western Desert (100% WI)

Following evaluation of the reservoir pressure and Gas Oil Ratio (“GOR”) data from the initial production phase of the lower Bahariya reservoir at SGZ-6X in the South Ghazalat field, the well has been put on GOR control management to preserve reservoir pressure and maximize recovery. The well is currently producing at a field estimated 700 Bopd of light oil with a 4% watercut. Further reservoir pressure data will be collected to evaluate the impact of aquifer pressure support to the reservoir as that is activated.

With stronger oil prices and spare capacity available in the South Ghazalat production facility, the Company is evaluating accelerated drilling of an exploration well on the SGZ-7B prospect to the east of SGZ-6X. The earliest SGZ-7B could be drilled is Q4, 2021.

Canada

The 2-mile horizontal South Harmattan 13-16 oil well, stimulated and equipped in Q1-2021, has achieved a calculated IP30 estimated at 286 Boepd (247 bbl/d light oil, 131 mcf/d gas 17 bbl/d NGL) and a calculated IP60 estimated at 242 Boepd (199 bbl/d light oil, 144 mcf/d gas 19 bbl/d NGL), both on a productive day basis.

Lease construction is progressing in support of the drilling of three 100% horizontal oil development wells (one 2-mile, two 1-mile) in the north of our exciting Cardium extension into the South Harmattan area. The first well of this back-to-back drilling program is expected to spud prior to month end.

CEO’s Statement

“The Company is encouraged by our operating results to date both in Egypt and Canada. Utilization of a top-drive rig in Egypt has improved our overall drilling performance as we build experience towards our horizontal program kicking off early in 2022. The consolidated PSC ratification, expected in the 2H’21, is understood to be progressing through to parliamentary approval. In Canada, the latest 2-mile South Harmattan well, directly adjacent to our original 2-20 well drilled in 2019, has come on within expectations which bodes well for our 3-well program beginning this month, and the estimated 86 one-mile locations in the South Harmattan area. With our planned operations, rising oil prices and expected ratification, we look to be in for an exciting second half of 2021.”

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cashflow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Oil and Gas Advisories

Mr. Ron Hornseth, B.Sc., General Manager – Canada for TransGlobe Energy Corporation, and a qualified person as defined in the Guidance Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange, has reviewed the technical information contained in this report. Mr. Hornseth is a professional engineer who obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (“SPE”) and has over 20 years’ experience in oil and gas.

BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 MCF: 1 Bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to production test rates, are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for TransGlobe. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the production test results should be considered to be preliminary.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbls barrels boe barrels of oil equivalent of natural gas, on the basis of one barrel of oil or NGLs for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas Boepd Barrels of oil equivalent per day Bopd barrels of oil per day Mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MMcf/d million cubic feet per day NGL Natural Gas Liquids MM million IP30 Average daily production over first 30 days post-completion IP60 Average daily production over first 60 days post-completion

