Boliden invests in improved logistics for Harjavalta smelter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Boliden invests in improved logistics for Harjavalta smelter

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 23, 2021

BOLIDEN, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has decided to invest 40 MEUR in long-term improvements of infrastructure at the Port of Pori, thus improving conditions for handling of concentrates to Harjavalta. The investment will be carried out during 2021-2022 and the facilities will be operational in the beginning of 2023.

To improve the standard of operations at Port of Pori, Boliden has decided to invest in improved environmental performance as well as commercial handling. The investment includes building a weighing and sampling facility and a new warehouse. In addition, the Port of Pori carries out investment to a new quay and its infrastructure.

"Through the infrastructure modernization of the Port of Pori, we are taking further steps in strengthening our productivity and competitiveness as well as contributing to our strong environmental performance," says Daniel Peltonen, President of Business Area Smelters.

The investment is within the framework of Boliden's total investment plan at just over SEK 7 billion in 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, tel: +46 (0)70-453 65 88

Timo Rautalahti, General manager, Boliden Harjavalta Oy, tel: +358(0)50-598 7620

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/boliden-invests-in-improved-logistics-for-harjavalta-smelter,c3372598

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO21434&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boliden-invests-in-improved-logistics-for-harjavalta-smelter-301318075.html

SOURCE Boliden

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO21434&Transmission_Id=202106230218PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO21434&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment