Scorpio Tankers Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $22.56 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Scorpio Tankers stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Scorpio Tankers is shown in the chart below.

Because Scorpio Tankers is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 5.45% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Scorpio Tankers has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Scorpio Tankers is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Scorpio Tankers is poor. This is the debt and cash of Scorpio Tankers over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Scorpio Tankers has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $795.9 million and loss of $0.54 a share. Its operating margin is 18.38%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Scorpio Tankers is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Scorpio Tankers over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Scorpio Tankers’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 66% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Scorpio Tankers’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.3%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Scorpio Tankers’s return on invested capital is 2.75, and its cost of capital is 5.78. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Scorpio Tankers is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Scorpio Tankers stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

