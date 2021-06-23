Logo
Chindata Group in Strategic Agreement with Tencent for Digital Infrastructure Industry

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group ( CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, entered into a strategic agreement with Tencent for expanding the cloud computing infrastructure industry towards China’s carbon neutral target. The two parties will give full play to their advantages and resources, carry out in-depth cooperation in smart industry projects, and collaborate in the cloud computing infrastructure.

Chindata Group, as a top internet infrastructure company in China, is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Tencent began to deploy the Industrial Internet as early as 2018 to support the digital transformation for various industries based on its rich products and service ecosystem. The two parties’ cooperation will work together to provide better information technology infrastructure for the digital evolution of businesses.

Specifically, the two parties will establish a strategic partnership focusing on the smart industry covering government, industrial, cultural tourism, education, medical care, energy, transportation and other fields. In the first phase, the two parties will jointly develop Datong Smart City, Datong Industrial Internet, Smart Cultural Tourism, Smart Medical and other projects, helping customers achieve industrial upgrading in all aspects at the regional level.

From the aspect of cloud computing infrastructure construction, the two parties will jointly pool resources to discuss the feasibility of site selection in China, and deepen the infrastructure cooperation on data centers, network, and information technology, as well as work on the development plan in concert with the local government. Meanwhile, they will build a national joint laboratory of cloud computing infrastructure, and explore the possibility of collaboration in data center equipment manufacturing.

In addition, as two digital economy companies committed to achieving enterprise-level carbon neutrality, Chindata Group and Tencent also plan to strengthen research cooperation in the integration of power supply, power grid, power load, and power storage. They strive to increase clean energy use from the local areas and utilize more surplus energy resources by considering data centers’ location, energy type, operation model, power capacity, operating time, and application types.

Then the two parties will share their resources based on their respective cloud computing infrastructure needs, and establish a strong link by integrating their best product solution capabilities, in order to provide more tailor-made and effective digital transformation solutions for all industries.

With the deepening of cloud computing and big data services, the digital transformation of the industry has become an inevitable trend. In the future, Chindata Group and Tencent will take advantage of their capabilities in the cloud computing infrastructure and work on the joint cloud computing programs covering industries such as government affairs, industry, cultural tourism, and education, further accelerating the development of China's digital infrastructure.

For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
[email protected]
