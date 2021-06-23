Mineworx Responds To Enviroleach Civil Action

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRD) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces today that it is aware of the press release issued by Enviroleach Technologies Inc. (“Enviroleach”) in which Enviroleach states that it has commenced a civil action against Mineworx in the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Civil Claim”) in relation to Mineworx allegedly using certain Enviroleach intellectual property without permission.



Mineworx denies any and all allegations made by Enviroleach and is of the view that the allegations are frivolous and without merit. Accordingly, Mineworx intends to vigorously defend the Civil Claim and to take all steps available at law to protect its interest and position going forward.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth in the catalytic converter and mining sectors through the development and commercialization of its proprietary, environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its partner Davis Recycling and will be building its first commercial extraction facility in Tennessee, USA. The company is also furthering the development of a historic iron ore concession which it holds a 100% interest in South-Eastern Spain. For further information go to www.mineworx.net

