Ragnarok X: Next Generation Hits the Top of Apple App Store in Southeast Asia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ragnarok X: Next Generation Hits the Top of Apple App Store in Southeast Asia

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Seoul, Korea, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game, has been officially launched in 9 countries within Southeast Asia on June 18, 2021 and the game has been ranked as the top of Apple App Store in Southeast Asia.

When Ragnarok X: Next Generation was previously launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on October 15, 2020, it ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store and Google Play.

Having continued an outstanding success in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, more than 3 million accounts have been achieved in the pre-registration opened in Southeast Asia since April 23, 2021.

As if to prove such expectations, the game ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. It also exceeded 2 million downloads in Southeast Asia within 5 days after launching and sensational hit has been predicted in game market in Southeast Asia.

Gravity said that “We are very pleased and thankful to users who have showed a lot of interest in launching of Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia. We are aware of long waits and tried our best to satisfy user’s expectation. Please enjoy playing the game and we will operate game services with close communication to users.”

Nuverse (Hong Kong) Limited (“Nuverse”), a global game development and publishing company, publishes this game and Gravity Game Tech Co., Ltd., Gravity’s subsidiary in Thailand, supports the Nuverse as a joint publisher.

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation Official Website] https://www.ragnarokx.com

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation _Facebook Page] www.facebook.com/RagnarokXNextGeneration

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation_Apple App Store]

https://apps.apple.com/app/id1545808948

[Ragnarok X: Next Generation_Google Playstore]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.play.rosea

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

Ms. Jin Lee
Ms. Hyeji An
IR Unit
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

ti?nf=ODI1OTA3OSM0MjU1NzAxIzIwODEwMzQ=
3987229d-6c0c-43d9-94c5-7b64fe8937c1
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment