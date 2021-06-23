Logo
Dignitana launches new initiatives to support reimbursement and market access

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, announced today the launch of two key initiatives to support reimbursement and insurance appeals for U.S. providers of The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System. The company has engaged two Minneapolis-based organizations, medical device consulting firm JD Lymon Group and market access specialists JDL Access, to launch a reimbursement hub and an appeal support program. JDL Access will be working directly with providers and payers to facilitate reimbursement for patient treatments using DigniCap.

"The JD Lymon team are recognized experts in reimbursement. As we approach the July 1 introduction of CPT codes for scalp cooling, we are acutely aware of the complexities of the reimbursement landscape. Our partnership with JD Lymon and JDL Access is a demonstration of our commitment to our customers to achieve and maintain access to DigniCap for patients in need," said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO. "When the AMA announced the CPT codes for scalp cooling last fall, we initiated a plan to do our part to help the oncology community establish appropriate reimbursement. JDL Access and JD Lymon are the ideal partners to help us achieve that."

Julie Grimme, President of JDL Access along with Jolayne Devers, Partner at JD Lymon, state, "We are honored to be selected by Dignitana to support their market needs. Emerging technologies face special challenges in reimbursement. We understand these challenges and look forward to a beneficial collaboration and increased access to The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System."

With more than 70 combined years of medical device and pharmaceutical experience across the firm's partners, JDL Access and JD Lymon focuses on accelerating market access through multi-disciplinary strategies that address the complex interrelationship between policy, evidence, and practice to optimize the market position of emerging therapies.

Cronin continued, "We have recently seen an accelerated pace in new providers signing on for DigniCap. With this increased activity and the developments in reimbursement, I believe awareness of scalp cooling and utilization of DigniCap will continue to grow, further advancing our company's overall strategic objectives and mission."

The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System received FDA clearance in 2015 to minimize hair loss from chemotherapy in patients with solid tumors. DigniCap is available in 34 U.S. states and in 40 countries around the world.

For More Information Contact

Melissa Bourestom, VP Corporate Communications, [email protected] +1 469-518-5031

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dignitana-ab/r/dignitana-launches-new-initiatives-to-support-reimbursement-and-market-access,c3372753

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO21532&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dignitana-launches-new-initiatives-to-support-reimbursement-and-market-access-301318158.html

SOURCE Dignitana AB

