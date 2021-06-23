Schwab Advisor Services Announces Digital Account Onboarding

Schwab Advisor Services™ announced today that its new digital onboarding capabilities will be available to independent advisor clients beginning next month. Building on the existing digital account open tool, the new workflow will now also provide advisors with account funding, whether from an account transfer and/or ACH, and the entire process occurs within a single digital envelope, improving client convenience/completion. In addition to the most common accounts already supported, digital account onboarding will also support an expanded number of account types including all living trusts, inherited IRAs for individuals and custodial accounts.

“This is a major milestone in our efforts to provide the fastest, most secure way for advisors to onboard new and existing clients,” said Andrew Salesky, managing director, Digital Advisor Solutions. “Beginning next month, advisors will be able to open most accounts in just minutes using this easy-to-follow, all-digital process. It is a game-changer in terms of delivering a simpler and more collaborative experience between advisors and their end clients.”

Additional features and benefits:

Establishes enrollment in Schwab Alliance, the end-client portal, which encourages ongoing digital workflows between the advisor and the end-client.

Support for 16 types of the most popular advisor documents, plus Schwab forms, that allow advisors to compete account enrollment documentation within one digital workflow.

Allows advisors to complete set up options like prime broker enrollment, wrap agreements and margins.

Advisors can send incomplete envelopes and collaborate with clients to complete required documents.

As with the existing digital account open tool, the expanded digital account onboarding solution will be available as part of Schwab’s integration offer which provides a range of data and capabilities to third parties. Schwab currently has more than 180 integration partners.

“Digital adoption by advisors and their clients continues to accelerate and this latest enhancement not only allows for a better client experience and a more efficient process but will also reduce the 30%+ error rate we see with paper forms to the low single digits as a result of more simplified data entry and verification,” said Salesky.

