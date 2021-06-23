Eldorado Gold Releases 9th Annual Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its 2020 Sustainability Report (the “Report”), titled Sustainability from the Ground Up, which includes details of the Company’s Sustainability Framework and its Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance.



The Report is our 9th annual published report and has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") core standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") Metals & Mining standard.

The Report is available on Eldorado Gold’s website (https://www.eldoradogold.com/responsibility) and has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Report Highlights

The articulation of a global Sustainability Framework that outlines our commitments to operating responsibly. These include: fostering safe, inclusive and innovative operations; building engaged and prosperous communities; delivering responsibly produced products; and creating a healthy environment now and for the future.

Development of a Company-wide Sustainability Integrated Management System (“SIMS”), which sets out minimum standards to measure and track our ESG performance in line with industry-leading standards and frameworks.

Achievement of our sustainability-related Corporate scorecard targets for 2020, which included our 2020 environmental and Health & Safety performance, as well as the development of SIMS.



Safe, inclusive, and innovated operations

Successful management of COVID-19 through the implementation of strict protocols to keep our people safe and our operations performing to guidance.

Achievement of gender parity on our Board as well as a 33% female hire rate in Canada, up from 18% female hire rate in 2019.

Engaged and prosperous communities

Support for in-country community projects, with total spending of US$3M, including critical infrastructure, access to education and health care to advance sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Payments to in-country suppliers accounted for US$417M, or 85% of total supplier spending.



Responsibly produced products

Adopting the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining initiative and completing external assurance for Year One.



Healthy environment now and for the future

Development of an energy and carbon management system to identify opportunities for energy efficiency and Greenhouse Gas (“GHG”) reductions across our business.

Commitment to disclosing our climate strategy in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (“TCFD”) and establishing targets for GHG reductions which we aim to share with stakeholders later this year.

Reclaiming more than 10 hectares of land to its original state.



George Burns, Eldorado’s President and CEO said, “Eldorado is committed to integrating sustainability from the ground up in all our business practices to create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are focused on the highest safety and environmental standards, establishing and maintaining prosperous and positive relationships with our communities and host governments, and creating real, lasting and tangible benefits for the people whose lives our operations touch. To create the tomorrow we desire, we know that care and attention is required in our business decisions today. I’m particularly proud of the progress our teams have delivered to take action on climate change as well as embed inclusive diversity within our business. Together, we are raising the bar for sustainable mining practices.”

Judith Mosely, Chair of Eldorado’s Sustainabilty Committee said, “How an organization governs sustainability is as vital as the performance metrics it discloses. Eldorado created a very solid foundation for sustainability in 2020 and has delivered on strengthening its sustainability governance. Eldorado is well positioned to deliver on stakeholder expectations as it continues to build a sustainable, high-quality business in the gold mining sector.”

Feedback

We welcome feedback from all stakeholders regarding our sustainability reporting. Please direct comments or requests for further information to [email protected].

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (: EGO).

