Olink announces the new Explore 3072 high throughput proteomics platform, offering uncompromised data quality with coverage of all major biological pathways

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) today announced that it is taking orders for Olink Explore 3072, providing customers with access to its expanded library of ~3000 carefully curated and validated assays.



Olink® Explore 3072 significantly expands the company's Explore protein biomarker discovery offering, featuring its proprietary Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) high-multiplex immunoassay technology combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS) readout on the Illumina® NovaSeq and Illumina® NextSeq platforms. With this expansion, Olink will double the number of available protein biomarker targets, covering all major biological pathways, and increasing the dynamic range while maintaining unparalleled sensitivity, specificity and precision. By using Olink Explore 3072, customers can experience a throughput of just over 4600 samples per week per system, with almost 3000 proteins measured for each sample. The company will begin taking orders for kits and studies based on the expanded library beginning today, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter, 2021.

“Olink Explore 3072 is the next step in our development of the Explore platform, offering our customers coverage of all major pathways in a highly multiplexed, high-throughput and cost-efficient format. Importantly, we accomplish this while maintaining the same robust, transparent and thorough validation of every assay to allow generation of accurate and reproducible data that can be trusted to turn findings into actionable outcomes. We continue to be proud of the amazing reception by the market to PEA and the impact it has had on science already, with well over 550 publications in peer reviewed scientific journals in just a few years, and a rapidly accelerating rate of new papers coming all the time”, says Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

“This is an important milestone in our ambitions to rapidly expand our offering in the high-plex space. We know our customers are very excited about the expansion of our protein biomarker targets and we are proud to further democratize access to proteomics through access to reagent kits for customers’ personal use and a rapidly growing global network of service providers or Olink contracted studies”, says Jon Heimer.

Claudia Langenberg, Professor of Computational Medicine, Berlin Institute of Health at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin and MRC Investigator and Programme Leader, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge:

“I am very excited about investigating the value of this expanded coverage of the human plasma proteome for identifying and understanding the mechanisms of a broad range of rare and common diseases.”

Dr. Jessica Nordlund, National Genomics Institute at SciLifeLab, Uppsala:

“Olink Explore is becoming an important tool for the multi-omics capabilities provided by our NGS core facility. We are looking forward to the launch of the expansion of the Explore platform to 3000 assays and what it will contribute to future precision medicine studies.”

Product details

Olink Explore 3072 enables rapid measurement of almost 3000 human proteins in only ~6 µL of plasma or serum. These carefully selected proteins provide broad coverage of the low abundant plasma proteome as well as broadening the dynamic range of the library to include more high-abundant proteins, and represent the latest step in the development of Olink's planned NGS-based library. The power of the NGS platform combined with an automation-enabled assay workflow enables unprecedented levels of throughput, with up to 14 million protein measurements/ week/ system. Each thoroughly validated assay maintains the exceptional standards of specificity, sensitivity, precision and dynamic range that Olink users have come to expect.

More details are available on the Olink website at www.olink.com/explore3072

For questions regarding this press release, please contact Jon Heimer:

Email: [email protected]



If you are interested in pre-ordering Olink Explore 3072 kits or wish to discuss potential studies, please contact us at [email protected]

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.