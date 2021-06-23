Clorox Named To Parity.org Best Companies For Women To Advance List 2021

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Clorox is committed to being a champion of gender equality and advancement of women in the workplace.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes.

"After a year that has erased all the gains women have made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women's advancement at work--all the more reason to celebrate their successes," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now."

"Clorox is committed to being a champion of gender equality and advancement of women in the workplace," said Linda Rendle, CEO, The Clorox Company. "I'm proud we have exceptional women leaders across our company, including half of our executive team. Having that broad representation helps us better serve our consumers around the world – most of whom are women."

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com , including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About the Best Companies for Women to Advance List

Parity.org established the Best Companies for Women to Advance List to recognize organizations that have benefits, policies, and programs that are particularly beneficial for women to advance in the workplace. Thirty-four companies made the 2021 list, based on a cumulative rating that took into consideration recruitment, benefits, executive preparation, measurement, and overall representation.

CLX-C

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-named-to-parityorg-best-companies-for-women-to-advance-list-2021-301317910.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company