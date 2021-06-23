Kelly Georgevich Joins AudioEye as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kelly Georgevich Joins AudioEye as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

With over 15 years of finance executive leadership, Kelly brings her experience at startups and mature companies in Silicon Valley and Australia

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., June 23, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Kelly Georgevich has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Drawing on her leadership at startups and mature companies, Kelly will lead AudioEye's finances and revenue streams to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.

audioeye_logo_Logo.jpg

AudioEye, Inc,, today announced Kelly Georgevich has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer.

"Kelly is a proven leader whose influence goes far beyond the realm of finance. She has consolidated processes to achieve high financial performance throughout her career and helped ensure smooth transition processes, such as upon company acquisitions. She will be a valued member of the AudioEye executive team as we move forward in our mission to make the world's digital content accessible to all," said interim CEO David Moradi.

With her career focused on SaaS and technology, Kelly was most recently the CFO at e-commerce platform Sticky.io where the company experienced exponential revenue growth while maintaining positive cash flows and profitability. She developed robust financial models for investment banks, venture capitalists, board of directors, and management while managing multiple revenue streams working closely with product and sales. She previously served as Financial Controller at collaboration software platform Fuze and as Finance Manager at Australia Post. Kelly earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and spent the first seven years of her career in audit at EY in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Melbourne, Australia.

"I am thrilled to join AudioEye with its purpose to help all businesses make themselves digitally accessible with a solution that is simple to implement and affordable," said Georgevich. "I look forward to working with all of the members of this amazing team and growing our organization to empower more people to enjoy the benefits of access to digital technologies."

About AudioEye, Inc.
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:
AudioEye, Inc.
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

favicon.png?sn=LA20216&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-georgevich-joins-audioeye-as-chief-financial-officer-301317976.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20216&Transmission_Id=202106230600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20216&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment