Kg Funds Management, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Discover Financial Services, Comcast Corp, Altice USA Inc

- New Purchases: ETWO,
- Added Positions: FB, BABA, TMUS, DLTR, MSFT, V, MA,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA,
- Sold Out: DFS, ATUS, CHTR, AXP,
For the details of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kg+funds+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 405,714 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
- Visa Inc (V) - 664,633 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 387,640 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,500 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,000 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio.
Kg Funds Management, Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 222.36%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $339.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.15%. The holding were 387,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 69.29%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73. The stock is now traded at around $211.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 264,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $126.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 596,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.88.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $131.76.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Kg Funds Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 99.09%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.72%. Kg Funds Management, Llc still held 9,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.
