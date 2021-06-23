Logo
Kg Funds Management, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Discover Financial Services, Comcast Corp, Altice USA Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kg Funds Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Comcast Corp, Altice USA Inc, Charter Communications Inc, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kg Funds Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kg Funds Management, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kg+funds+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 405,714 shares, 16.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 664,633 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 387,640 shares, 13.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.36%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 383,500 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.16%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,000 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Kg Funds Management, Llc initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.21%. The holding were 4,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 222.36%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06. The stock is now traded at around $339.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.15%. The holding were 387,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 69.29%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73. The stock is now traded at around $211.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 264,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $126.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Kg Funds Management, Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.48. The stock is now traded at around $100.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 596,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.88.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Kg Funds Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $131.76.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Kg Funds Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 99.09%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.72%. Kg Funds Management, Llc still held 9,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KG FUNDS MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
