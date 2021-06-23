Logo
Box Announces Appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Chief Product Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Diego Dugatkin as Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. Most recently, Dugatkin was Vice President of Product Management for Adobe Document Cloud, leading strategy and execution for the Adobe Acrobat family of products across mobile, desktop and web, as well as Adobe Sign, with a focus on both enterprise and SMB segments. Dugatkin was also responsible for product management of the vast ecosystem of partnerships and integrations of Adobe’s Document Cloud with major products and brands, such as Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and many others.

“Diego is a deeply experienced leader with a fantastic sense for strategic product management and a proven track record of working closely with customers to develop insights, solve business challenges, and create value,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Diego will be integral to our leadership team as we continue to build out our vision for the Content Cloud and further drive profitable growth.”

“Box has an incredible opportunity to help millions of organizations transform and digitize their business processes,” said Diego Dugatkin. “For much of my career I’ve worked collaboratively with customers to understand how documents and content of all types are essential to the ways people work and businesses operate. With exciting new capabilities in areas like e-signature, workflow, security and more, the Box Content Cloud has the potential to be a defining platform for the cloud era. I’m thrilled to be a part of helping Box accelerate its next phase of growth.”

Current Box Chief Product Officer, Varun Parmar, will be transitioning out of the company to pursue an earlier stage startup opportunity.

“Varun has been a fantastic leader at Box and made incredible contributions to our Content Cloud vision while consistently delivering the new innovations and capabilities that have driven our differentiation and extended our leadership in cloud content management. We wish him the best as he dives back into his startup roots,” Levie said.

Background on Diego Dugatkin

As Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Diego Dugatkin will drive Box’s product strategy and lead product management for the company. Prior to joining Box, Dugatkin was Vice President of Product Management at Adobe for Adobe Document Cloud. Through his tenure at Adobe, Document Cloud saw extraordinary growth, with a portfolio of products that spanned from the very mature and established like Adobe Acrobat, to fast growing products like Adobe Sign and the scanning app Adobe Scan, to the nascent Adobe Document Cloud Developer Platform.

Dugatkin has decades of experience in executive and senior operational roles across product management, product definition and development, strategic partnerships, marketing, M&A, and global business development. Prior to Adobe, Mr. Dugatkin was Chief Product Officer at SwitchFly and held a variety of senior product management positions with Conviva, Aspera, Fastsoft, and Ixia. He holds a Master of Science and Ph.D in electrical engineering from the California Institute of Technology.

About Box

Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL, and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005237/en/

