UiPath Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Examination for UiPath Automation Cloud

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UiPath Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Examination for UiPath Automation Cloud

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading+enterprise+automation software company, today announced that it has successfully completed SOC 2 Type 2 System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) examination for UiPath+Automation+Cloud in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

This attestation, among the Company’s extensive list of security capabilities, provides assurance to UiPath global customers in highly-regulated industries who trust UiPath with their most sensitive data. To help organizations around the world use automation to become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments, the UiPath Automation Cloud enables customers to start their enterprise automation deployments instantly and scale up over time without compromising security or requiring high upfront costs.

“Security Benefit is excited to see that UiPath has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, which provides independent assurance around controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality that you depend on when using a cloud service provider like UiPath,” said Amy Chandler, Second Vice President, RPA COE, Six Sigma Black Belt. “Independent assurance like SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a key factor in our compliance program from the standpoint of vendor risk management, due diligence, and oversight from a control perspective with our auditors.”

“At UiPath, nothing is more important to us than earning the trust of our customers and ensuring security and confidentiality of their data,” said Ted Kummert, UiPath Executive Vice President of Products and Engineering. “Establishing trust with our customers is a continuous commitment, and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a key milestone our customers can rely on. We continue to invest in all aspects of building trust in our services, and look forward to sharing further milestones as that journey continues.”

For more details about UiPath trust and security initiatives, please visit the Trust+and+Security+Center on UiPath.com.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic+Process+Automation+(RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005053r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005053/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment