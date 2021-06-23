Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company’s second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:

Domestic: 1-877-451-6152

International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Pass code: 13720705

The playback can be accessed through August 28, 2021.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005305/en/