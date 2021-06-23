MPLAB® Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC® and AVR® Microcontrollers

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microcontroller (MCU) design is now easier than ever with the new MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem available today for PIC and AVR devices from Microchip Technology Inc. ( MCHP). The free, all-in-one cloud platform combines easy, integrated search and discovery of example code, graphical configuration of projects and code debugging in a collaborative environment. This environment enables enterprise-scale rapid development while simplifying software design for users at all skill levels with an intuitive browser-based interface and cloud connectivity.



Microchip’s MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem incorporates three powerful components designed to modernize the development workflow for PIC and AVR microcontrollers. Users can easily find fully-configured and complete source code, projects, examples and software applications using the intuitive catalog in MPLAB Discover. Selected code and projects instantly populate in the MPLAB Xpress Integrated Development Environment (IDE) for further development. MPLAB Code Configurator, with its easy-to-use graphical configuration, offers point-and-click options to set up hardware peripherals and further configure projects. Device setup is simplified with optimized peripheral libraries, modular downloads and updates. Developing, debugging and deploying project applications directly from any web browser can be completed without any software installation.

The enhanced MPLAB Xpress IDE delivers a powerful, scalable cloud infrastructure for development and debug along with community collaboration tools using secure GitHub repository interface controls. Designers have the option to download MPLAB Xpress projects to continue development in MPLAB X IDE. Seamless, quick access to MPLAB Discover and MPLAB Code Configurator is provided from the Xpress toolbar. The MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem, which has been designed as a front end to access these cloud tools based on the development flow the client is in, also has a quick start guide and overview of tools.

Online security is provided through tight integration with secure public and private GitHub repositories for saving and sharing source code, as well as through seamless import and export of online projects to local storage and secure myMicrochip login enabled for online sessions.

“To improve the development experience and help designers speed time to market, this new platform provides everything designers need to go from innovative idea to production,” said Rodger Richey, senior director of Microchip’s Development Tools business unit. “Unlike tools that require multiple software applications and complex installations, IDEs and services, this ecosystem has no installation requirement and was purposely developed as an intuitive, easy-to-use working environment.”

For more information on the MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem and supported devices, visit http://www.microchip.com/MPLABCloudTools.

Development Support

Microchip’s Curiosity and Curiosity Nano boards are available to evaluate and program its 8-bit PIC and AVR MCUs and are supported by the MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem. The platform includes an integrated programmer/debugger and requires no additional hardware to get started.

Pricing and Availability

The MPLAB cloud tools ecosystem is available for free on Microchip’s website. Debugging and programming support is available for the PICkit™4 development tool for $69.99. Microchip’s MPLAB SNAP debugger is available for $30.99. Curiosity and Curiosity Nano boards are available starting at $18.99.

For additional information, contact any Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase silicon products or development tools mentioned here contact one of Microchip’s authorized distribution partners.

Resources

High-res image available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading semiconductor provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, and AVR, dsPIC, MPLAB and PIC are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. PICkit is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries: Cathy Gedvilas 1-888-624-7435 480-792-4386 [email protected]



