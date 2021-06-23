Logo
FIS Releases 2020 Global Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress in Environmental, Social and Governance Areas

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial technology leader FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has released its 2020+Global+Sustainability+Report which highlights the company’s progress in advancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Among the highlights cited in the report, FIS in 2020:

  • Reduced overall energy use by 23 percent and water usage by 35 percent as part of the company’s comprehensive Climate+Action+Plan;
  • Reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 23 percent;
  • Analyzed and established a baseline for the company’s Scope 3 GHG emissions in support of setting science-based targets, and reduced those Scope 3 emissions by 3 percent;
  • Accelerated inclusion and diversity efforts across five areas of focus; and established an enterprise Framework for Financial Inclusion to help facilitate inclusion in the rapidly evolving digital economy;
  • Significantly supported our colleagues, clients and communities during a global pandemic through the company’s philanthropic and volunteer efforts.

“As a leading global provider of financial technology, FIS is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and helping facilitate financial inclusion for everyone in the rapidly evolving digital economy,” said Gary Norcross, Chairman and CEO of FIS. “In light of the challenges faced by our stakeholders over the past year, we have increased our commitment to sustainability and to advancing a workplace that values diversity and inclusion. I am proud of the progress we are making across these areas, as highlighted in our new report.”

Read the full FIS Global Sustainability Report: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fisglobal.com%2Fen%2Fglobal-sustainability

%3Cb%3EAbout+FIS%3C%2Fb%3E

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500® company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (%40FISGlobal).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005205r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005205/en/

