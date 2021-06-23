Customers on G2 Rank ON24 the Top Webinar Software

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that enterprise and mid-market customers recognized ON24+Webcast+Elite as the top webinar software based on G2 user reviews. G2 is one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms, used by 2,000 companies and more than 5 million buyers each month. Users ranked ON24 highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence in both the G2 Enterprise Grid and Mid-Market Grid reports for webinar software in summer 2021.

“We’re honored to be recognized by our many customers and appreciate their continued partnership. Their feedback is important as we deliver the innovation they need to succeed in a digital-first, hybrid engagement future,” said Sharat Sharan, CEO at ON24. “We’ve built an enterprise-scale, global platform for companies to drive measurable revenue and growth. Thanks to the ON24 team for their focus, execution, and dedication to ensuring the best possible business outcomes for our customers.”

Nearly all marketers cite webinars as key to their plans and the majority say webinars are their top digital channel in creating qualified sales leads.1 With ON24 Webcast Elite, enterprise and mid-market companies create live, simulive, and on-demand interactive experiences that drive deep customer engagement and provide rich first-person data to convert more prospects into buyers.

Marketing and sales teams can connect with audiences in multiple ways during and after their webinar experiences with ON24+Breakouts, including one-to-one discussions, group meetings, and peer-to-peer networking. Seamless integration of engagement data with leading third-party marketing and sales applications allows companies to better orchestrate customer interactions across their organizations.

ON24 Webcast Elite is part of the ON24+Digital+Experience+Platform, which also includes ON24+Engagement+Hub, ON24+Target, ON24+Virtual+Conference, ON24+Intelligence, and ON24+Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. For more information, visit ON24.com%2FDigitalExperiencePlatform.

The G2 Grid represents the voice of real software users, rating products algorithmically based on data sourced from G2 user product reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).

Learn how ON24 Webcast Elite makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences that deliver actionable data to convert into pipeline at ON24.com%2FElite.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: “expect,” “convert,” “believe,” “plan,” “future,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

