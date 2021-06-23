Teva Announces Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Approves AJOVY® (fremanezumab) Injection in Japan for the Preventive Treatment of Migraine in Adults

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the use of AJOVY (fremanezumab) injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults in Japan.

“In Japan, the annual prevalence of migraine is 8.4% of adults1 and now, together with our partner, Teva is able to offer people living with migraine in Japan this biopharmaceutical treatment with flexible dosing options to help manage this unpredictable disease,” said Sven Dethlefs, PhD, Executive Vice President, International Markets Commercial Region and Global Marketing and Portfolio at Teva. “Driven by our global mission to improve patients’ lives, we are pleased to offer this new treatment option to people living with migraine in Japan.”

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection that is designed for the preventive treatment of migraine and offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.2,3,4

AJOVY was developed in Japan by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. with the assistance and cooperation of Teva as part of a May 2017 exclusive license agreement. In 2020, the two companies announced outcomes from two pivotal studies of AJOVY in people living with episodic and chronic migraine in Japan. The primary endpoints were achieved in both trials with clinical and statistical significance versus placebo. Statistically significant improvements versus placebo also were demonstrated for all secondary endpoints. AJOVY was well tolerated with a similar adverse events profile compared to placebo.

Makoto Inoue, President and Representative Director of Otsuka Pharmaceutical, commented, “Patients with migraine not only suffer the pain of headaches, but also endure a range of disabling symptoms impacting their daily lives, such as the uncertainty of when the next migraine attack will occur, and the difficulty of communicating with those around them when they are suffering the symptoms of an attack. While using the experience we have accumulated to address the problems faced by patients, we hope to give support to the lives of many patients by providing AJOVY as a new treatment option to those in need.”

Teva, who holds (through its Japanese affiliates) with Takeda a joint business venture in the Japanese market, focuses on commercializing a selection of complex generics and specialty assets to address the wide-ranging needs of patients and healthcare professionals in Japan.

About AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection

AJOVY is available as a 225 mg/1.5 mL single dose injection in a prefilled syringe or autoinjector with two dosing options – 225 mg monthly administered as one subcutaneous injection, or 675 mg every three months (quarterly), which is administered as three subcutaneous injections. AJOVY can be administered in office byahealthcare professional or at home by a patient or caregiver. No starting dose is required to begin treatment.

Indications and Usage

AJOVY is a calcitonin gene-related peptide antagonist indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults.

U.S. Important Safety Information about AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection

Contraindications: AJOVY is contraindicated in patients with serious hypersensitivity to fremanezumab-vfrm or to any of the excipients.

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including rash, pruritus, drug hypersensitivity, and urticaria were reported with AJOVY in clinical trials. Most reactions were mild to moderate, but some led to discontinuation or required corticosteroid treatment. Most reactions were reported from within hours to one month after administration. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, consider discontinuing AJOVY and institute appropriate therapy.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥5% and greater than placebo) were injection site reactions.

Please click here for full U.S. Prescribing Information for AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection.

Information for Europe about AJOVY can be found here.

Adverse events should be reported.

This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse events.

Reporting forms and information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpra.ie. Adverse events should also be reported to Teva – please refer to local numbers.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

