Esports Entertainment Group Named Official Esports Tournament Provider of the New York Rangers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Esports Entertainment Group Named Official Esports Tournament Provider of the New York Rangers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

The New York Rangers announced today a marketing partnership with Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (EEG), naming the esports company their Official esports tournament provider, beginning on July 1. As part of this relationship, EEG will operate three Rangers-themed esports tournaments utilizing its Esports Gaming League brand and platform. EEG will work with the Rangers organization to create custom videos that promote these tournaments across all Rangers digital platforms. Each tournament will include incredible prizes such as Rangers merchandise and memorabilia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005131/en/

“Over the last few years, we’ve hosted dozens of amateur esports tournaments with our esports organization CLG, which have been incredibly well received and we can’t wait to expand on this with the Rangers,” said Dan Fleeter, Vice President, Business Operations, MSG Sports Corp. “We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with EEG and believe this is a wonderful opportunity to engage with an audience interested in hockey and gaming.”

Esports Gaming League enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

"We are thrilled to welcome another leading professional sports team to our tournament platform,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We look forward to working with the Rangers as they extend their brand into the rapidly growing world of esports.”

"We are quickly becoming the industry standard tournament platform for professional sports, as teams recognize the strength of our platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. “We look forward to helping the Rangers achieve their goals in this exciting new arena.”

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and iGaming company. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information, visit: www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005131r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005131/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment