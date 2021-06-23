Logo
Janus Henderson Expands Active ETF Offering with U.S. Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced the launch of the Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE). Managed by Portfolio Managers Greg Kuhl, CFA, and Danny Greenberger, the fund seeks to provide access to real estate securities driving the future of the sector, which may include cell towers, data centers, gaming REITs, cold storage and more, without bias toward style, property type or market cap.

“Offering attractive valuations, structural and secular growth tailwinds and an opportunity to provide investors with protection from inflation, real estate is an asset class with the potential to create significant shareholder value and compelling returns in the coming years,” said Kuhl.

Janus Henderson has strong capabilities and a track record managing Real Estate Equity portfolios and an established Global Real Estate team, with more than $3B in global assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The JRE exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a natural product extension based on the expertise of our Global Real Estate Equities team and existing U.S. real estate equities strategy.

“Supply and demand dynamics within the real estate market are continuously evolving, making it an asset class where active management can add meaningful value to investors,” said Nick Cherney, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Janus Henderson. “With many investors under-allocated to real estate, JRE brings Janus Henderson’s expertise in the asset class to ETF investors seeking to access its diversification, income, inflation-protection and risk-adjusted return potential.”

For more information on the Janus Henderson U.S Real Estate ETF visit www.janushenderson.com.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 March 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$405 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from janushenderson.com/info. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

OBJECTIVE: Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income.

Real estate securities, including Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) may be subject to additional risks, including interest rate, management, tax, economic, environmental and concentration risks.

Concentrated investments in a single sector, industry or region will be more susceptible to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole.

Actively managed portfolios may fail to produce the intended results. No investment strategy can ensure a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

The ETF is new and has less than one year of operating history.

Not all products or services are available in all jurisdictions.

Janus Capital Management LLC is the investment adviser and ALPS Distributors, Inc. is the distributor. ALPS is not affiliated with Janus Henderson or any of its subsidiaries.

Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005139r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005139/en/

