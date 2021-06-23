XBiotech Announces First Patient Enrolled in Clinical Trial Evaluating XB2001 for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

XBiotech Announces First Patient Enrolled in Clinical Trial Evaluating XB2001 for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

XB2001 Is a Novel Therapy that Interrupts Inflammation to Potentially Block Growth and Spread of Tumors and to Reduce Toxicity of Chemotherapy Treatment

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBiotech Inc. ( XBIT) has enrolled the first patient in its 1-BETTER study, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study to evaluate XB2001 in combination chemotherapy for treatment of Pancreatic Cancer.

XBiotech’s novel anti-cancer agent, XB2001, is being assessed in combination with ONIVYDE + 5-FU/LV chemotherapy regimens. Safety and tolerability of the regimen, as well as progression-free survival, overall survival and time-to-treatment-failure will be assessed in the study.

XB2001 blocks inflammation pathways turned on by tumors that help tumors vascularize, spread and cause collateral damage to healthy tissues. By using XB2001 to block inflammation in pancreatic cancer, investigators also hope to see a reduction in serious adverse events and reduced hospitalizations of subjects. Moreover, the anti-inflammatory effects of XB2001 may make the chemotherapy more effective and less toxic.

The study is also investigating a novel clinical endpoint that XBiotech calls the “clinical benefit response”, which involves radiological assessment of muscle mass and patient reported measures of pain, fatigue and appetite. In earlier clinical studies in advanced cancer patients, XBiotech discovered that subjects with preserved muscle mass and stabilization or improvement of these symptoms, had dramatically improved overall survival. The Company previously validated this endpoint in a phase III study in colorectal cancer patients and will explore this endpoint now with its new drug in pancreatic cancer.

The current study will commence with a Phase 1 portion to establish safety, tolerability and dosing of XB2001 in combination with ONIVYDE+5-FU/LV. The Phase I portion will serve to establish a recommended Phase 2 dose, which will involve enrollment of 60 patients randomized to receive either placebo+ONIVYDE+5-FU/LV or XB2001+ONIVYDE+5-FU/LV for up to 12 cycles.

Dr. Carl Gray, Principal Investigator at Community Cancer Trials of Utah, site of first patient enrollment, commented, “Pancreatic cancer remains an aggressive and difficult form of cancer to treat. If we can use XB2001 to improve outcomes and increase the tolerability of chemotherapy, this would be an exciting advance.”

John Simard, chairman and CEO of XBiotech stated, “Chemotherapy and paraneoplastic-related acute and chronic inflammatory responses play a key role in tumor progression and is a cause of significant morbidity with chemotherapy. Currently there is no approved therapy to specifically target this fundamental aspect of tumor biology or these effects of chemotherapy.”

About True Human™ Therapeutic Antibodies
XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies are derived without modification from individuals who possess natural immunity to certain diseases. XBiotech is undertaking discovery and clinical development programs across multiple disease areas. XBiotech’s True Human™ antibodies have the potential to harness the body’s natural immunity to fight disease with increased safety, efficacy and tolerability.

About XBiotech
XBiotech is a fully integrated global biosciences company dedicated to pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies based on its True Human™ proprietary technology. XBiotech currently is advancing a robust pipeline of antibody therapies to redefine the standards of care in oncology, inflammatory conditions and infectious diseases. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XBiotech is also leading the development of innovative biotech manufacturing technologies designed to more rapidly, cost-effectively and flexibly produce therapies urgently needed by patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.xbiotech.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including declarations regarding management's beliefs and expectations that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "expects," "plans," "contemplate," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "intend" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are subject to the disclosures set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of certain of our SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact

Kaitlyn Hopkins
[email protected]
Tel. 737-207-4600

ti?nf=ODI1ODk0NiM0MjU1MTc5IzIwMTczNjA=
9a750a8b-a79a-4d4e-bedb-0edb1e77b285

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment