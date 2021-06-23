Conn's HomePlus Opens First Showroom in Orange City, Florida

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into Orange City, Florida. The store is located in the Orange City Marketplace at 812 Saxon Blvd.

Continuing expansion across the state, the Orange City showroom brings Florida's operating units to nine, totaling 154 stores across 15 states. The new location opens doors to shoppers this Friday, June 25.

"We are excited to continue our Florida expansion," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The new Orange City showroom was strategically planned to allow us to better serve our customers across the growing Orlando market."

Offering area-residents an alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new Conn's HomePlus™ showroom boasts more than 42,800 square feet and showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers can also take advantage of the Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to individual needs. Whether customers have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, they can Make it Happen with Conn's HomePlus.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 150+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment;

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories; and

At-home fitness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals and studio cycles.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

