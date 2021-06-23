Pulsenmore has completed an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; raising NIS 137 million (USD 42 million)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pulsenmore has completed an IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; raising NIS 137 million (USD 42 million)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pulsenmore develops revolutionary home ultrasound devices for pregnant women

PR Newswire

OMER, Israel, June 23, 2021

OMER, Israel, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsenmore Ltd. (Pulsenmore), (TASE: PULS) an Israeli company, completed an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, raising NIS 137 million (USD 42 million) as part of the offering. The issue was carried out at a pre-money value of approximately NIS 670 million (USD 204 million). The offering was led by the underwriting companies of Leader Capital, Apex Issuances and Value Base. The company's shares began trading on the stock exchange on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021.

Pulsenmore is pioneering the use of at home ultrasound. The Pulsenmore ES miniaturized ultrasound device docks with a smartphone, allowing creation of quality fetal scans at home that are interpreted clinically by professionals, thus providing reassurance to women with regard to the status of their unborn fetus. Women can use the device to "stream" fetal images to their doctor as part of a real-time telehealth session. Additionally, a women can scan her baby at-home, anytime, and send the images for professional interpretation.

Pulsenmore has a major commercial agreement with Clalit Health Services, which includes an initial order of 20,000 units of the product. Clalit, Israel's largest health fund, with over 4.6 million insured patients, is the first Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) to integrate the device into its offerings for pregnant women. The company is currently negotiating with other health funds, distributors and large companies around the world. In the company's product pipeline are additional products for women's healthcare which will serve as growth engines.

The Pulsenmore ES Device is approved for sale in Israel and Europe. The company has submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for US market clearance.

The company's CEO and founder, Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, said today: "We thank the investing public for their great trust in the company, its products and its vision. We intend to develop the company into a global business. Our device introduces a higher level of availability into fetal monitoring, combining at-home ultrasound scanning with professional clinical review. We are driving a revolution in women's healthcare, bringing value to pregnant women and healthcare providers."

For further details:
Eisenberg-Eliasch:
Amir Eisenberg: +972-52-8260285
Naama Zellner: +972-54-5929150

favicon.png?sn=LN21681&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulsenmore-has-completed-an-ipo-on-the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-raising-nis-137-million-usd-42-million-301318402.html

SOURCE Pulsenmore Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN21681&Transmission_Id=202106230853PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN21681&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment