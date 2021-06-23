Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Wild Sage™--A New, Eclectic, Free-Spirited Collection For The Home

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) today launched Wild Sage™, a new Owned Brand line of stylish, eclectic, free-spirited bedding, decor, furniture, bath products and table linens created for young adults (and the young at heart) who want to express their unique personality in their space. Just in time for 'back to college,' Wild Sage's globally inspired designs bring a world of inspiration to customers' doorsteps and into their homes or dorm rooms.

Available only at Bed Bath & Beyond, Wild Sage was designed for the fashion-forward shopper who believes that their home is a palette of self-expression. Every item in their space should reflect their personal preferences and their respective experiences, allowing them to home, happier™. From bedding to bathmats, decorative accents to table linens, Wild Sage is an always evolving, whole home collection of stylish finds that help customers bring to life their personal story — whatever their story may be. Wild Sage is affordably priced, with prices ranging from $20-$80 for bedding, $5-$25 for table linens, $25-$200 for decor, $4-$40 for bath and $50-$150 for furniture.



"Wild Sage speaks to our young, fashionable and on-trend customers looking to express themselves and create a personal space that tells their unique story," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Harmon Stores, Inc. "Your home should be an expression of you—your experiences, your travels, your sense of humor, your energy—and your decor should reflect that, whether through a colorful rug that reminds you of an unforgettable destination you've explored, or an eclectic mix of throw pillows on your sofa that evokes your personality."

Wild Sage offers a range of inspired products that allow customers to put their own creative stamp on any space, making it perfect for students heading back to campus into a dorm room or college apartment, moving into a new house or just refreshing their current style.

Wild Sage Products

Wild Sage design principles are not only unique and expressive, but also detailed, on-trend, and globally-inspired. They are influenced by craftsmanship and playfully refined with youthful motifs, featuring an eclectic look and feel. This colorful collection includes bold fabrics, unique textures and vintage patterns in a variety of materials, from cotton blends and velvet to rattan and wood.

The Wild Sage product assortment spans the bedding, decor, furniture, bath and table linen categories, including:



Bedding: Sheets, pillowcases, duvet cover sets, comforter sets, quilt sets, blankets, throws and throw pillows

Sheets, pillowcases, duvet cover sets, comforter sets, quilt sets, blankets, throws and throw pillows Bath: Towels, rugs, shower curtains, accessories, furniture, robes and slippers

Towels, rugs, shower curtains, accessories, furniture, robes and slippers Furniture and Decor: Vases, planters, mirrors, art, storage, lighting, decorative objects, wall decor, window treatments, rugs, furniture and botanicals

Vases, planters, mirrors, art, storage, lighting, decorative objects, wall decor, window treatments, rugs, furniture and botanicals Table Linens: Runners, placemats and napkins

Wild Sage products are available for customers to shop both in-store and online . Customers can order their favorites and essentials via the company's array of omnichannel services including Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), Contactless Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery services at stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Wild Sage "Your Story, Your Spaces" Campaign

Today also marks the start of a fully-integrated marketing campaign for Wild Sage that will include DTC print and email collateral, blog content, video content for social, paid digital media placements, paid affiliate content, full PR support and social media content featuring dedicated Wild Sage Instagram and TikTok channels.

Additionally, a robust influencer content series will invite a mix of Gen Z partners to create their own Wild Sage-inspired stories during a road trip across southern California in a Wild Sage-designed Airstream trailer. Upon returning from their adventures, the influencers will style their homes with Wild Sage products inspired by their journey.

Wild Sage was designed specifically to appeal to one of Bed Bath & Beyond's five key customer segments--the "Creatives," a collection of socially-savvy Gen-Z and young Millennials who value experiences, self-expression and authenticity. "Creatives" tend to move more frequently and believe that a home should tell the unique story of its inhabitant. Bedrooms should set a vibe. Bathrooms should have personality. Kitchens should be full of creativity and family tradition. According to a 2020 study conducted by Bed Bath & Beyond that explored Gen-Zs' and Millennials' relationships with their homes:

83% said their home provided them comfort during the difficult year

78% tried to make their home a nicer place to spend time

61% became more interested in decorating/furnishing their home

With home playing a bigger role in Creatives' lives, Wild Sage provides a rich palette for creative exploration and design.

Wild Sage is the fifth of at least eight Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond is introducing in fiscal year 2021 and a key pillar of the Company's comprehensive three-year transformation strategy, during which it will launch more than 10 Owned Brands. The new brands represent the biggest change in the Company's product assortment in a generation and will deliver exceptional quality and affordability across the company's key categories, including bedding, bath, kitchen and dining, storage and organization, and home décor.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

*YPulse No Place Like Home Report- fielded July 2-6, 2020 among 1,000 13-39-year-olds.

Background: YPulse's No Place Like Home trend report examines Gen Z and Millennials' relationship with their homes now and in the future, exploring how they view their current spaces, what they ultimately want out of their homes, and the purchases they're making to make it all a reality.

