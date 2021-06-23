MYND Life Sciences Expands Intellectual Portfolio to Target Alzheimer's disease and related forms of Dementia with Chemical Subclasses of Psilocybin Analogues

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MYND Life Sciences Expands Intellectual Portfolio to Target Alzheimer's disease and related forms of Dementia with Chemical Subclasses of Psilocybin Analogues

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) ("MYND") a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce it has expanded its intellectual property portfolio for diseases of the central nervous system, including methods for treating or delaying Alzheimer's disease and related forms of dementia.

Mynd_Life_Sciences_Inc__MYND_Life_Sciences_Expands_Intellectual.jpg

MYND's research team has shown significant progress in advancing its proprietary technologies that may impact central nervous system diseases including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia by possibly delaying or in some instances potentially reversing the progress of these forms of diseases. MYND has bolstered its novel drug discovery pipeline by commencing preclinical testing of chemical subclasses of psilocybin analogues with the goal to enter clinical trials to treat Alzheimer's disease and other related forms of dementia.

"Our preclinical research is uncovering new therapeutic approaches and we plan to exhaustively explore these new leads for treating Alzheimer's disease and other dementias," stated Dr. Wilf Jefferies, MYND's Chief Science Officer.

The World Health Organization estimates that between 44 and 50 million people worldwide are suffering from Alzheimer's disease or related forms of dementia. That includes approximately six million Americans and nearly one million Canadians suffering from dementias.

"Diagnosing, preventing and treating diseases of the central nervous system is at the core of our focused corporate strategy," said Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO of MYND Life Sciences. "Alzheimer's disease effects millions of people around the globe and remains a catastrophic condition without a cure. MYND's intellectual property holdings have recently been expanded to address unmet needs in treating Alzheimer's disease that may create significant value for MYND shareholders."

For more information and to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences is a medicine biotech company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical drug development. The Company is advancing medicinal substances through rigorous science and clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

favicon.png?sn=VA21605&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-expands-intellectual-portfolio-to-target-alzheimers-disease-and-related-forms-of-dementia-with-chemical-subclasses-of-psilocybin-analogues-301318339.html

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA21605&Transmission_Id=202106230808PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA21605&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment