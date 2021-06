Major Retailer to Purchase Dogness Smart CAM Treaters Valued at Approximately $1 Million

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced a major retailer plans to purchase the Company's Smart CAM Treaters. With close to 600 locations, the customer is one of the most prominent retailers in the U.S. Dogness expects the initial order to be valued at approximately $1 million.

Dogness Smart CAM Treater Features:

Active Treat Dispensing Options: Designed for reliable performance and ease of use, Dogness built-in variable distance treat dispensing allows owners to keep their pets guessing. Just fill the Dogness Smart CAM Treater with a pet's favorite treats and start rewarding!

Designed for reliable performance and ease of use, Dogness built-in variable distance treat dispensing allows owners to keep their pets guessing. Just fill the Dogness Smart CAM Treater with a pet's favorite treats and start rewarding! Wide-angle HD 2.4G WIFI Camera Night Vision: With Dogness WiFi pet camera, you can continuously watch and record precious pet moments from your mobile device. The HD 1080P video, 165° wide angle view and night vision gives superior visual access day and night.

With Dogness WiFi pet camera, you can continuously watch and record precious pet moments from your mobile device. The HD 1080P video, 165° wide angle view and night vision gives superior visual access day and night. Two-Way Audio: Keep in touch using remote pet monitor capabilities with two-way audio.

Keep in touch using remote pet monitor capabilities with two-way audio. Free App for Instant Social Sharing: Download and share adorable pet moments on social media, whether its recorded video or snapshots.

Download and share adorable pet moments on social media, whether its recorded video or snapshots. Capacity: Compatible with a variety of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats less than 0.6 inches diameter. Up to 0.4L treat capacity.

Compatible with a variety of dry, crunchy dog and cat treats less than 0.6 inches diameter. Up to 0.4L treat capacity. Hassle-Free Cleaning: A detachable tray lets you drop treats in and quickly clean when needed.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "This latest large order reflects the significant sales momentum we are driving in our business, led by the strong demand for our smart pet-tech products. Our expanded production and close supply chain management gives us the capacity needed for the higher unit volume orders we are winning. Pet owners are seeking to enhance care options and want to stay connected with their pets. This is even more important with the reopening of the global economy and owners returning to work and school. Dogness provides a solution with our Smart CAM Treaters, a fun, high-tech way for everyone to check in and stay connected with the pets they love."

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to meet development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

