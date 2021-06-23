Logo
Wix Launches Native Mobile App Dine by Wix for Online Food Ordering and Reservations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dine by Wix is the newest release in a series of native mobile apps dedicated to business owners' customers

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced the launch of Dine by Wix, a native mobile app for customers to engage and transact including ordering food and making reservations with any restaurant on the Wix Restaurants platform. The extension to mobile furthers Wix's vision of delivering a complete operating system for business owners, ensuring their online success.

Dine_by_Wix_Your_Restaurants.jpg

The restaurant industry has experienced a digital acceleration over the past year as online ordering has significantly increased. Wix's recent data indicates that around 65% of online orders come from mobile web browsing. To help restaurant owners adapt to the shift to mobile, Wix is extending the Wix Restaurants offering to provide a native mobile app solution providing restaurant owners an additional sales channel and the ability to seamlessly engage with customers.

Every restaurant owner has automatic access to Dine by Wix, a customized app tailored to the restaurants' needs. Customers can easily place orders for pick up or delivery and make reservations, all through the mobile app. The app serves as a foundation for advanced customer experiences integrated into the Wix Restaurants platform, including loyalty programs, offers, reservations and more.

"By expanding the Wix Restaurant offering to mobile, we're empowering restaurant owners to get in touch with their customers directly with no middle man, completely commission free," said Ronny Elkayam, SVP of Mobile, App Market & Strategic Products at Wix. "Dine by Wix gives restaurants a competitive edge, providing a direct sales channel to customers, ultimately leading to increased loyalty and repeat sales. We look forward to continuing adding value to restaurant businesses built on Wix."

Customers benefit from native app capabilities including live chat and direct call options, automatic reservation reminders including SMS texts and calendar invites, order history, persistent login for quick access and saved payment methods. The app comes at no additional cost for Wix users and customers and is available on iOS and Android.

This new release is another step in advancing the Wix Restaurants offering. Wix recently acquired SpeedEtab, an advanced online ordering solution allowing restaurants to seamlessly manage online and offline orders in one place.

Following the release of Spaces by Wix, a dedicated app for customers of business owners, Dine by Wix is the next app released as part of Wix's native mobile app series.

About Wix.com, Ltd
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 200 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.
For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

Dine_by_Wix_Online_Ordering.jpg

Dine_by_Wix_Table_Booking.jpg

Black_Wix_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY19395&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-launches-native-mobile-app-dine-by-wix-for-online-food-ordering-and-reservations-301317650.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY19395&Transmission_Id=202106230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY19395&DateId=20210623
