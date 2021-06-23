Logo
Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group and ANRA Technologies Launch Partnership to Develop Advanced Air Mobility Air Traffic Operating Environment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group announced today a new partnership with ANRA Technologies – a leading international provider of end-to-end drone operations and traffic management solutions for unmanned system operators and airspace managers – to begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.

ANRA_GAM_Black__1.jpg

This is the first in a series of air traffic management partnerships Hyundai plans to establish in the development of an industry consortium building the AAM operating ecosystem.

"We are pleased to partner with ANRA Technologies to begin building toward the safe and efficient integration of AAM into existing airspace," said Pamela Cohn, chief operating officer, Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group. "As an emerging mobility solution, it is critical diverse parties work together to co-create the AAM ecosystem, including its necessary digital and physical infrastructure. ANRA brings a unique background of operational history in the drone services sector that will help define the operating environment for all AAM vehicles."

As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic insight on Hyundai's concept of operations (ConOps) for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration. The two companies will also identify research opportunities to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.

"ANRA's SmartSkies family of airspace management solutions have been proven worldwide and provide the critical support required for complex AAM operations at scale," said Amit Ganjoo, founder and CEO, ANRA Technologies. "We take a long-term view in everything we do as a company and are looking forward to integrating our advanced technologies with the Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group's AAM ecosystem and sharing our knowledge and experience to ensure the success of our partnership and help move our industry safely forward."

AAM aircraft operators require airspace management support to ensure safe and compliant operations at scale and conform to national and international regulatory requirements. SmartSkies microservices architecture enables AAM airspace management for urban air mobility aircraft to easily scale and adapt to any region in the world. The comprehensive platform includes mission planning, strategic deconfliction, tracking and monitoring, constraints management, authorization, and registration. Today, SmartSkies is the only airspace solution providing commercial AAM services for both NASA and European Union/EASA AAM initiatives.

favicon.png?sn=CN21494&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-air-mobility-division-of-hyundai-motor-group-and-anra-technologies-launch-partnership-to-develop-advanced-air-mobility-air-traffic-operating-environment-301318354.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN21494&Transmission_Id=202106230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN21494&DateId=20210623
