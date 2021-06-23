Logo
Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Luxor Capital Group, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Alphabet Inc, NRG Energy Inc, sells QuantumScape Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of 2021Q1, Luxor Capital Group, LP owns 119 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Luxor Capital Group, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/luxor+capital+group%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Luxor Capital Group, LP
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 8,420,000 shares, 23.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 293,500 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,289,500 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,950,604 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66%
  5. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 16,038,212 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
New Purchase: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 11,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2446.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,465,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,481,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 964,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 144,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1112.41%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $339.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 464,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $138.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,950,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,767,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $313.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 385,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 379.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 717,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 249.37%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $248.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Sold Out: Canoo Inc (GOEV)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19, with an estimated average price of $14.93.

Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.

Reduced: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 86.56%. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.83%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 631,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.36%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $423.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 101,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 20.98%. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 2,712,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 66.95%. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 328,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.92%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $347.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 2,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 62.06%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,805,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.



insider

insider