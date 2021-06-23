Luxor Capital Group, LP Buys Facebook Inc, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Sells QuantumScape Corp, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Athene Holding

- New Purchases: ETWO, GOOGL, NRG, SSPK, VIAC, IWM, EXP, LCAHU, LCAHU, JEF, HTPA, RTPYU, MDP, ZI, SMAR, GOOG, DDOG, TWTR, DASH, LMACU, TWNT.U, TFII, LGACU, CPUH.U, NFLX, SRNGU, ATMR.U, SLAMU, IPOF, SPGS.U, TWNI.U, VICI, NDACU, VIPS, DNZ.U, DHCAU, COLIU, AMPI.U, KVSA, IACB.U, GOTU, GSEVU, HHLA.U, ENNVU, ANAC.U, HERAU, HUGS.U, FACA.U, GIIXU, SNII.U, MSACU, HYACU, HYACU, HIIIU, AGCB, LIII.U, NVSAU, LOKM.U, APGB.U,
- Added Positions: FB, PEGA, TBK, CVNA, ALLY, COUP, TWLO, ZM, FPH, HCHC,
- Reduced Positions: ATH, SPY, RBA, LNG, QQQ, GLNG, FTCH, RVI, AMZN, VST, SFT, ADSK, ATAC.U, HOV, MSGS, UBER, RTPZ.U, MTCH, DT,
- Sold Out: QS, IAC, GOEV, RIDE, RTP, PRCH, BC, DCRB, HTPA.U, FRBK, SE, HYLN, JMIA, GFX.U, RGS, DAL, FCNCA, HCARU, AVAN, ARBGU, RBAC, BWEN, H, FUBO, SNOW, OZON, GHVIU, SVOKU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Luxor Capital Group, LP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 8,420,000 shares, 23.78% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 293,500 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,289,500 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio.
- Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 3,950,604 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.66%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 16,038,212 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 11,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2446.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 30,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,465,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,481,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 964,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Luxor Capital Group, LP initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 144,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1112.41%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $339.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 464,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 29.66%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $138.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,950,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 30.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53. The stock is now traded at around $75.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,767,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 35.33%. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.92. The stock is now traded at around $313.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 385,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 379.74%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 717,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Luxor Capital Group, LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 249.37%. The purchase prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92. The stock is now traded at around $248.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: Canoo Inc (GOEV)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Canoo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $19, with an estimated average price of $14.93.Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $12.16.Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Luxor Capital Group, LP sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84.Reduced: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 86.56%. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.83%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 631,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 60.36%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $423.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.93%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 101,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 20.98%. The sale prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 2,712,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 66.95%. The sale prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $86.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.33%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 328,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 97.92%. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $347.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.06%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 2,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Luxor Capital Group, LP reduced to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 62.06%. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $12.69, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Luxor Capital Group, LP still held 1,805,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.
