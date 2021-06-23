Logo
CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment Create Global NFT Feature-Length Film and Digital Collectible Platform VUELE™

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles CA, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and CWRK), a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital payment provider, today announced the formation of the VUELE a global NFT feature-length film distribution platform in partnership with Enderby Entertainment.

VUELE is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE’s use of NFT technology will be able to reach audiences with feature films and provide additional value-added content including but not limited to behind-the-scenes content, bonus features, exclusive Q&As, and memorabilia.

VUELE will look to launch an initial line-up of feature films and exclusive collectible content throughout the course of 2021.

Enderby CEO Rick Dugdale commented on the new venture: “There is a large and growing global demand for digital movie content and we believe that blockchain tech and the use of NFTs to deliver feature films and collectible content will allow the film industry to elevate its offering to consumers.”

“Blockchain technology is expanding possibilities in our world, and we’re honored to be a part of this type of innovation in the film industry. VUELE’s potential as a viewing platform is impactful but most importantly it will enable fans to more deeply engage with the stories and content that they are passionate about,” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
[email protected]

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
[email protected]

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia.

In 15 years, the company has produced 18 feature films. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no compromise in quality.
For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com.

Media Contact
Enderby Entertainment
Staci Griesbach
[email protected]

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform.

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform.

Visit: www.vuele.io

Media

[email protected]

