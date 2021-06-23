Outset Medical Welcomes Jean-Olivier Racine as Chief Technology Officer

Outset+Medical%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a dialysis technology innovator, today announced the appointment of Jean-Olivier Racine as Chief Technology Officer. In this new role, Racine will oversee the strategic advancement of Outset’s product technology, amplifying the company’s data-driven innovation engine to further elevate the patient care experience and drive operating efficiencies for providers.

Racine joins Outset Medical with more than two decades of experience in the technology industry. Prior to joining Outset, he worked as the head of engineering and science for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health AI where he managed Amazon+Comprehend+Medical, Amazon+HealthLake and a variety of health services in development.

“Jean-Olivier’s knowledge of the development of high-scale and high-availability services for the storage of health data, such as HealthLake, is critical to the innovation initiatives we intend to pursue in order to empower patients and healthcare providers,” said Outset Medical CEO Leslie Trigg. “His background in designing scalable and performant cloud architectures for at-home health and consumer products, such as Amazon Halo and Fire TV, and in using machine learning for retrieving health insights from data, such as Comprehend Medical, will be invaluable as we continue to invent in ways that uplift the dialysis patient population.”

As the industry’s only hemodialysis technology cleared by the FDA for two-way wireless data transmission, Outset’s Tablo+Hemodialysis+System sends patient treatment data seamlessly to electronic medical record systems and also to TabloHub, a proprietary cloud-based provider portal that aggregates all patient and Tablo fleet records. At the same time, Tablo captures more than 500,000 machine performance data points after every treatment. That information is then used to fuel data analytics and machine learning algorithms that, in this new role, Racine will utilize to continually improve the technology, create service efficiencies and uncover new opportunities.

Racine spent almost ten years in a variety of Amazon leadership positions, including as the head of science and engineering for AWS Health AI, head of cloud services and Alexa for Halo, head of the Digital Media Catalog for Fire TV, and as the fluidity and performance lead for Kindle Fire tablets. Before joining Amazon, Racine spent more than a decade in software engineering for companies such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TMX), NexGen Ergonomics, Versaterm and Canada’s Department of National Defense. Racine earned both his bachelor's degree in production automation engineering, health technologies and his master’s degree in engineering, health technologies from the Université du Québec - École de technologie supérieure.

“I was drawn to join Outset Medical because of the vast opportunity the dialysis industry presents, especially with regards to utilizing technology and AI for the development of new care modalities,” said Racine. “Throughout my career I have seen the progress the health tech industry has made as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the consumer driven digital experience has become a reality for numerous patient populations. I look forward to using my expertise to build upon the incredible strides Outset has already made with Tablo, and to create new efficiencies for patients and providers as we continue to move towards a tech-enabled future.”

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo™ Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

