Intelligent Product Solutions Launches IT Services Division Serving the Metro New York City Region

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

—New Intelligent CloudCare division provides IT services for small and medium businesses—

—Helps companies with return to the office post-COVID—

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a Forward Industries company ( FORD), today launched an IT services division to serve the needs of SMBs (small and medium businesses) in the metropolitan New York City region. Called Intelligent CloudCare, the IT services provider draws on the in-depth expertise of its team to help companies manage their IT networks, desktop support, server management, infrastructure analysis, web hosting and cybersecurity.

“With more than half of NYC metro area businesses estimated to be back in their offices by September, there will certainly be new IT challenges to support on-site employees, especially given the new hybrid-remote workplace,” said Danny Aponte, Managing Director of Intelligent CloudCare. “Our team is comprised of experienced IT professionals with customer care as the only measure of success, and we deliver on it every single time—providing a broad range of IT services, including supporting the return to the office.”

Intelligent CloudCare provides a range of IT services including: Infrastructure Analysis; Desktop Support; Server Management for on-premises servers; Cloud/Hybrid Hosting; Website Hosting; Business Continuity and Custom Solutions that enable peak performance for equipment and employees. Its team has a broad range of certifications that include Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE), Comptia Network + , Comptia A + and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

Aponte added, “Intelligent CloudCare is taking all our knowledge, our reputation, and the extensive experience from our work at IPS and building a world-class IT team that will rival any other out there.”

Prior to leading the Intelligent CloudCare team, Aponte served as Senior Director of Software Engineering and IT at Intelligent Product Solutions. With more than 15 years’ experience delivering quality-driven software solutions, Aponte also headed up the Enterprise Application Development group at IPS, using his software architectural expertise to design innovative, failsafe application systems.

CFO of Forward Industries Anthony Camarda commented, “We’re very pleased to support the launch of this new IPS division, that provides valuable IT services to companies. The Intelligent CloudCare team delivers the high-quality IT services to companies with multiple sites both nationally and internationally.”

For more information on Intelligent CloudCare’s IT services, contact, visit https://intelligentcloudcare.com.

About Intelligent Product Solutions

IPS, a subsidiary of Forward Industries ( FORD), is an award-winning global product design and development company with headquarters in New York. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable technology solutions. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers, and IoT-connected solutions, including AdhereTech, Google, Stryker, Zebra Technologies and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit http://www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact [email protected] or @IPSdesigners.

About Forward Industries

Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered on Long Island in New York, Forward Industries is a global design, manufacturing, sourcing and distribution group. The company has a 30-year plus track record of Far Eastern sourcing capability. Forward’s products can be viewed online at www.forwardindustries.com.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson/LCH Communications for IPS

516-767-8390/l[email protected]


