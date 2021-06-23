Logo
Ware2Go Racks Up Major Industry Awards in 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ware2Go, the UPS (

NYSE:UPS, Financial) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform that enables merchants of any size to offer one- to two-day shipping, continues to gain industry acclaim for its technology with five major industry honors so far in 2021.

Ware2Go received two 2021 “Stevies” as part of the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including a “Silver Stevie” for Most Innovative Company of the Year with up to 2,500 employees, as well as a “Bronze Stevie” recognizing Ware2Go in the 2021 Business Technology category for Supply Chain Management Solutions.

Ware2Go’s NetworkVu – which enables merchants to rapidly build new, optimized fulfillment networks and reach their best customers with faster delivery – received a 2021 “Top Supply Chain Projects” award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive. A free eCommerce application, NetworkVu recommends warehouse placement and inventory distribution that balances customer needs and sellers’ operational workflows. Delivering shipping and logistics reporting previously available only to major enterprises, NetworkVu levels the playing field for merchants of any size, simultaneously enabling them to grow revenues and enhance the customer experience.

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) named Ware2Go as one of the “Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia” for 2021. The TAG Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact and efforts to spread awareness of the state’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

Ware2Go was also named as a business technology finalist for the 36th annual CODiE Awards from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program, and Ware2Go was named among 153 finalists that represent the most innovative and impactful applications and products from software developers, content, media, and related technology firms.

“We are thrilled with the broad-based recognition that Ware2Go has achieved in 2021, and the fact that these awards primarily focus on our technology solutions indicates that a major disruption in the logistics industry is underway,” said Steve Denton, CEO of Ware2Go. “Data and automation are the keys to achieving the level of flexibility and scalability that today’s merchants need in their supply chain, and we have embraced our role as a leader and innovator during this pivotal time in our industry. These awards are confirmation that Ware2Go is solving some of the biggest hurdles facing our industry today.”

About Ware2Go

Ware2Go, a UPS Company, is changing the traditional 3PL model to make 1- to 2-day delivery easy and affordable for all merchants by positioning products closer to end customers for a fast, inexpensive and reliable order-to-delivery experience. Ware2Go offers an integrated solution for warehousing, pick, pack, and shipping services to businesses of all sizes through an intuitive cloud-based technology platform that makes it easy to extend your distribution footprint and scale up and down as your operational needs change. Ware2Go simplifies nationwide fulfillment to help you meet your customers’ needs and expectations.

For more information about this press release, please contact Gabrielle Jasinski at [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005351r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005351/en/

