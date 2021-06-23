First American Financial Corporation Appoints Rouz Tabaddor Chief Intellectual Property Officer

First+American+Financial+Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the appointment of Rouz Tabaddor as vice president and chief intellectual property officer, a new position that will accelerate the expansion and monetization of the company’s intellectual property portfolio, which already includes 30 active patents and an additional 13 patent applications pending.

Tabaddor will be responsible for the identification, protection and enforcement of the company’s intellectual property assets with an emphasis on furthering First American’s leadership in driving innovation.

“Rouz is a proven leader in expanding and protecting intellectual property portfolios and has an impressive record in defending and enforcing intellectual property rights,” said Ken DeGiorgio, president of First American Financial Corporation. “His expertise will build on the significant investments we’ve made in our intellectual property portfolio and will strengthen our position as the leader in the digital transformation of the title and settlement industry.”

Tabaddor joins First American with more than 20 years’ experience practicing law with an emphasis on intellectual property, litigation, privacy, licensing, and audit and enforcement. Most recently, he served as vice president and deputy general counsel for a large, publicly traded real estate technology and data provider, where he helped the company generate substantial revenue through intellectual property licensing opportunities and aggressive enforcement of intellectual property rights. Tabaddor’s previous experience includes senior positions with engineering companies, the U.S. patent office and leading law firms.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

