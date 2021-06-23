Logo
AGS, NexGen Technology Announce Contract With Morongo Casino For Fast Cash™ Mobile Table Game Chip Transaction Solution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) and NexGen Technology today announced that Morongo Casino Resort & Spa ("Morongo Casino") near Palm Springs, Calif. is implementing 40 NexGen Fast Cash mobile chip devices, a quick and easy way for players to buy chips at table games without having to touch cash or visit an ATM.

NEXGEN_Fast_Cash_Mobile_Chip_Device____Morongo_Casino.jpg

AGS has partnered with NexGen to distribute the Fast Cash solution to its customers as part of the AGS suite of table games and table products. The convenient solution is fully wireless, enabling players to stay comfortably seated at their favorite table game, where they can securely use their debit card to purchase chips through the Fast Cash wireless mobile device.

NexGen Technology President and Chief Operating Officer David Balmer said, "We are thrilled to be in partnership with AGS on placing Fast Cash, the right solution for the right time. It's convenient for players, allowing uninterrupted gameplay while reducing the risk of contact with bacteria and viruses. And it's easy for casino operators to implement, with no connectivity to a gaming system required."

AGS Senior Vice President of Table Products John Hemberger added, "It's been exciting to work with NexGen on placing Fast Cash at Morongo Casino. By providing convenience for the player and ease of installation, we are confident that demand for Fast Cash will increase as casinos seek to add more cashless, contactless solutions."

With the Fast Cash solution, players do not need to register or enroll. They simply insert their debit card into the Fast Cash unit to purchase chips quickly and easily. An integrated printer provides player and dealer receipts.

Morongo Casino Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said, "Fast Cash offers our players the convenience of being able to quickly buy chips without having to leave a table game to walk to the cage, an ATM, or one of our kiosks. During the Fast Cash trials, our players clearly appreciated the simplicity and speed of the system, which aligns with Morongo's history of employing state-of-the-art technology to enhance our gaming experience."

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About NexGen Technology
NexGen Technology is a Las Vegas-based company committed to delivering the most advanced payment technology to the gaming industry. Our payment systems include the world's most advanced multi-functional kiosks as well as wireless and contactless payment solutions for table games, casino cage, and the slot floor. NexGen's focus on cutting-edge technology and best-in-class service have made it a leader in gaming financial services. For more information, visit us at www.nexgen-technology.com.

About Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
The AAA-Four Diamond Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is located along the 10 Freeway near Palm Springs, Calif. Owned and operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa offers the hottest slots and an array of table and high-limit gaming at one of the largest tribal gaming centers in the United States. The towering 27-story resort features five top-rated restaurants, a stunning swimming pool with private cabanas, a world-class spa, legendary live entertainment and, nearby, the 36-hole championship Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon. For more information, visit morongocasinoresort.com.

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

AGS Investor & Media Contacts:

Brad Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy, AGS
[email protected]

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer, AGS
[email protected]

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications, AGS
[email protected]

AGS_logo_R_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA20151&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-nexgen-technology-announce-contract-with-morongo-casino-for-fast-cash-mobile-table-game-chip-transaction-solution-301317961.html

SOURCE AGS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20151&Transmission_Id=202106230905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20151&DateId=20210623
