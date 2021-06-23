PPG Announces Preferred Paint Supplier Agreement with Six Flags

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PPG Announces Preferred Paint Supplier Agreement with Six Flags

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a five-year preferred paint supplier agreement with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005163/en/

Oil_Derrick_SFT_0592_%28Full%29.jpg

The PPG paint products offered through this agreement will help create brand consistency and protect Six Flags’ most famous skyline attractions, coasters, offices and more, like the iconic Oil Derrick at Six Flags Over Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags has 27 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, housing hundreds of world-class roller coasters and attractions. The PPG paint products offered through this agreement will help create brand consistency and protect Six Flags’ most famous skyline attractions, coasters, offices and more. These include Georgia Scorcher and Monster Mansion at Six Flags Over Georgia, Poltergeist at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and the iconic Oil Derrick at Six Flags Over Texas.

One of the PPG paint products to be used as part of the agreement is PPG+PERMANIZER%26reg%3B paint. The product’s 100% acrylic formula provides a premium, long-lasting finish with a durable film, super adhesion and industry-leading protection from ultraviolet light (UV), dirt and moisture. The agreement’s wide-ranging portfolio of PPG products also includes PPG+AMERLOCK%26reg%3B+2+coatings with low volatile organic compounds (VOC)*, PPG+PSX%26reg%3B+700 products, PPG+PSX%26reg%3B+800 coatings, PPG+FASTDRY%26trade%3B+35 products, PPG+TRUEFINISH%26reg%3B products and various PPG+DELFLEET%26reg%3B products.

“PPG is entrusted to protect and beautify countless surfaces around the world, and we are excited to provide proven products that will support Six Flags’ vision across North America,” said Vinny O’Sullivan, PPG senior general manager, trade, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “Six Flags strives to provide the best overall experience for its millions of annual visitors, and that means using products that are vibrant, durable and capable of withstanding diverse weather conditions and general wear and tear. PPG has the industry-leading coatings expertise and trusted products to support that vision.”

Stephanie Borges, Six Flags vice president of strategic marketing and partnerships added, “We are excited to welcome PPG as Six Flags’ preferred paint partner and we look forward to enhancing our parks with their superior PPG paint.”

*Colorants added to these base paints may increase the VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. To learn more, visit www.sixflags.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo, We protect and beautify the world, Amerlock, PSX, PPG TrueFinish and Delfleet are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Permanizer and Fastdry are trademarks of PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005163r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005163/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment